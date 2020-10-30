Olivia Culpo displays her toned figure in white swimsuit while on vacation: ‘Bikini spam’

Olivia Culpo is on a bikini posting spree while on her beach vacation.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star revealed on Wednesday that she’s staying at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal with her sister Sophia and model Devon Windsor.

“'Welcome to Cabo!!!” she captioned her first post.

In the picture, Culpo, 28, shared on Wednesday she wore a white and green high waisted bikini with a matching cover up.

On Thursday, the former Miss Universe showed off her toned figure in a white Brazillian style bikini.

“Vacation mode,” she captioned the sizzling snap.

Later, Culpo shared a photo with her backside on display while enjoying breakfast by the pool.

“Apologizing in advance for the bikini spam 👙,” she captioned the post.

Culpo’s trip with her younger sister comes just days after she opened up about feeling like an “ugly duckling” compared to her older sisters.

“Honestly, growing up I felt really ugly which is a terrible thing to say," the former Miss Universe said in a joint interview with her sister Aurora on Monday.

She told hosts of the “Emergency Contact” podcast that she was “really different looking” as a kid.

“My older sister looked like the Barbie doll. I was overweight. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘OK, you’re different,’ because I was," the model said.

Culpo also revealed she was put on a diet at age 10 because she was overweight.

Aurora told the podcast hosts: "She knew that she was overweight, so I think that she developed a skill for situating herself in situations where she would get the most attention. And then she got hot and she had that skill. That’s how you get on Sports Illustrated."