Olivia Culpo sizzles in bra top while holding her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers

Olivia Culpo showed off her figure and the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue to celebrate being one of its cover stars.

Culpo wore a matching nude bra, pants, and a cardigan while she flashed her toned figure.

The model held up two of the latest SI Swimsuit issues. One cover was just her and the other one was with models Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock, who are also this year’s cover stars.

“Only good thing about getting off a red eye is finally getting to see this in person for the first time. Pinch me moment ❤️🤩,” Culpo wrote. She also thanked the magazine and SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day for the opportunity.

In early July, the former Miss Universe opened up about her experience being the cover star of SI Swimsuit.

“WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real. I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family,” she wrote on Instagram.

Culpo continued: “Thank you so much @mj_day - your warmth and genuinity is unparalleled and I have learned and grown so much. It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women.”

According to the magazine’s Instagram, Culpo's first SI Swimsuit experience took place in 2018 for the outlet’s “In Her Own Words” feature. From there, she headed to Australia in 2019 to pose for the magazine.

“Olivia Culpo is one of the hardest working people in the industry,” said Day. “I have never seen her give anything less than 200 percent toward whatever goal she sets for herself. Her accomplishments speak to that and are vast and impressive."

She added: “It gives me great joy to celebrate such an exemplary professional and hardworking individual whose unapologetic enthusiasm will shine from the cover of our magazine. We are excited to have Olivia represent our brand in a way that celebrates the multifaceted women who pursue their dreams and fill the pages of our issue.”