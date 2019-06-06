Olivia Culpo rocks neon orange bikini

So that's how Olivia Culpo maintains her bikini body.

The former Miss Universe and current Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner posted a selfie on Tuesday while eating an apple, captioning the snap, "An apple a day."

Of course, it probably wasn't her healthy snack that the world was staring at — it was her toned abs, full face of makeup and neon orange bikini.

Further proof of her healthy lifestyle was in her following Instagram post from Wednesday.

Flaunting her abs in a sports bra and leggings while posing makeup-free at the gym with her also-beautiful sister Sophia, Culpo quoted Cardi B in her caption, "Run this ish like cardio."

Culpo previously told Fox News she follows a "really strict diet" to maintain her enviable beach bod.

"No sugar. No carbs. No alcohol," she revealed. "Basically, all protein and fiber and the only kinds of carbs I'll have is sweet potato or greens or fruit."

However, when she's not prepping for a shoot, Culpo says she follows the "80-20" rule in terms of healthy eating.

"I really don't believe in dieting. I notice that when I have a shoot coming up or when I'm being really diligent about my diet, I can pretty much do it up until the day or two before and then I start to go crazy, and basically like self-sabotage myself. As soon as I tell myself I can't have sweets then I really want sweets."

She added, "I love working out. I feel like if I didn't work out as much as I did, I probably wouldn't be able to get away with eating the way that I eat, so for me it works out well."