Jana Kramer, Michael Caussin call Olivia Culpo a 'social climber' after Danny Amendola comments

Jana Kramer's husband, Michael Caussin, has strong opinions on Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo's relationship, accusing the former Miss Universe of being a "climber" after the Detroit Lions wide receiver slammed her on social media.

Earlier this month, Amendola slammed Culpo for her "fishbowl lifestyle" and claimed she fought with him over not posting about her on social media enough. He later backpedaled on his remarks and claimed his posts, which have since been deleted, were a "miscommunication."

Kramer and Caussin sounded off on Amendola and Culpo's split on Kramer's "Whine Down" podcast Monday.

JANA KRAMER APOLOGIZES FOR NANNY COMMENTS

“Miscommunication, my a—,” Caussin griped of Amendola's comments. “He said what he said. He was either drunk or just angry and typed away.”

“Olivia Culpo has clearly been a climber. Look at her dating history," he added. "She’s dated Tim Tebow. She’s dated Ryan Lochte. She dated Nick Jonas. She dated Danny. Now she’s talking to Zedd.”

Kramer chimed in, “We don’t have her side of the story, but I can see why you think she’s a social climber.”

Culpo and Amendola dated off and on since 2016.

Kramer and Caussin's relationship has had more than enough ups and downs for them to have a podcast full of just their own drama. Caussin famously cheated on the "One Tree Hill" alum and was treated for sex addiction before they reconciled. It appears there may be some lasting trauma from his infidelity, as Kramer recently said she wouldn't hire an attractive nanny. She later apologized for her stance.