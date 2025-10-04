Oasis guitarist diagnosed with cancer, forced to miss reunion tour dates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs is putting his health first.

The 60-year-old rocker is stepping away from the band’s global reunion tour to get treatment for prostate cancer.



Arthurs shared the news in a candid Instagram post Friday, telling fans he was diagnosed earlier this year and is now entering the next phase of treatment.

"The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour," Arthurs wrote. "Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

He admitted he’s heartbroken to be away from the shows but promised fans this isn’t the end of the road.

"I'm really sad to be missing these shows," he continued. "I am feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America."

"Have an amazing time if you're going this month and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November," he added.

Oasis echoed his post on their own Instagram, resharing Arthurs' message and adding, "Wishing you all the best with your treatment @boneheadspage — we’ll see you back on stage in South America."

Arthurs, a founding member of Oasis, rejoined the band for their highly anticipated reunion tour, which has sparked global fan excitement.

Fans flooded social media with messages of support and well-wishes for the guitarist.

"All the best buddy! Your contribution to the tour so far has been stellar," one fan wrote.

Another added, "FEEL BETTER BONEY WE LOVE U."

"Be well and be back, you’re very important to us," read another comment on Instagram.

Arthurs has faced a health battle before.

In 2022, while touring with Liam Gallagher, he revealed he had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and stepped away from performing.

"Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while," he wrote at the time in a statement. "I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon."

"I'll keep you posted on how it's going. I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band," Arthurs added. "Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx."



By September 2022, Arthurs announced he was officially cancer-free after scans showed his cancer was gone, according to the BBC.