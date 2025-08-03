Oasis fan dies in tragic fall during Wembley Stadium show on band's world tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oasis band members were "shocked and saddened" by a fan's death at their latest Wembley Stadium show.

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police force responded to reports of an injured person on Saturday night.

Paramedics arrived at the scene just before 10:30 p.m. and discovered a man in his 40s "with injuries consistent with a fall," a spokesperson for the Met told Fox News Digital.

The unnamed individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage," authorities said.

The band was "saddened" to hear of the fan's death in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night," the band's representatives said.

"Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

Three more concerts are scheduled at Wembley as part of an Oasis world tour.

Noel and Liam Gallagher embarked on a comeback tour in July — a series of concerts marking the first time Oasis has performed together since the band broke up in 2009.

The brothers announced their reunion and global world tour last year.

"Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows," the band’s website stated.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup.

"People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer," Noel, the band’s guitarist and songwriter, wrote in a statement at the time of the split.

In 2011, Noel told The Associated Press in an interview that he left the band after an incident where Liam started wielding a guitar "like an axe... and he’s swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?"

In 2019, Liam told the AP he was ready to reconcile.

"The most important thing is about me and him being brothers," he said. "He thinks I’m desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn’t join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world."

