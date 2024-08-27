Oasis reunion ends 15-year feud following nasty backstage fight: ‘Guns have fallen silent’

Members of the iconic British rock band Oasis have put their differences aside after 15 years.

The "Wonderwall" singers and brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ended their 15-year feud to reunite onstage for an upcoming global tour.

"Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows," the band’s website stated.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

In addition to their statement, Oasis shared a video montage of their previous performances with roaring crowds at their popular concerts.

"Me and Liam are telepathic if you know what I mean," the video clip shared on Instagram started.

"I know my brother better than anyone else. When both come together, you have greatness."

The video was accompanied by the caption, "This is it, this is happening."

The "Don’t Look Back in Anger" singers’ announcement comes after they surprisingly disbanded nearly 15 years ago.

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris.

Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup.

"People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer," Noel, the band’s guitarist and songwriter, wrote in a statement at the time of the breakup.

While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Noel accused his younger brother of having a hangover that forced them to cancel a 2009 concert. The frontman disputed the accusation and sued, later dropping the lawsuit.

In 2011, Noel told The Associated Press in an interview that he left the band after an incident where Liam started wielding a guitar "like an axe... and he’s swinging this guitar around and he kind of you know, he took my face off with it, you know?"

In 2019, Liam told the AP he was ready to reconcile.

"The most important thing is about me and him being brothers," he said. "He thinks I’m desperate to get the band back together for money. But I didn’t join the band to make money. I joined the band to have fun and to see the world."

"I don’t know what his problem is," he continued. "I think he just wanted to go away and do his solo career, get all the coin and be surrounded by all the yes men you can fire and hire whenever he wants. You can’t do that with me."

But now the brothers are preparing to reunite, with the band saying fans would experience "the spark and intensity" that occurs only when they appear on stage together.

Oasis will kick off their tour July 4 and 5 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales in 2025.

The British rock band will also perform in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and in Dublin.

"Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year," their website stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.