Ex-Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher disses Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran's music

Ex-Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher took jabs at both Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s music in a recent interview.

Gallagher, 53, claimed that musicians nowadays, including the 30-year-old Swift and 29-year-old Sheeran, is more about style rather than the substance of the records.

He also went as far as calling the multi-Grammy award winners “s--t.”

The guitarist has appeared on Matt Morgan’s "Funny How?" podcast and spewed controversial remarks.

His latest sentiment was that there are no more “proper rock stars” like David Bowie, Marc Bolan, and Freddie Mercury.

“The biggest-selling acts are s--t, whereas when I was growing up the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world,” Gallagher said on the podcast, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

The “Wonderwall” artist continued: “Now the biggest things in the world is f-----g Taylor Swift? What? F--k off.”

“They’ll never be people like that because musicians will never make that kind of money and the ones that do, like Ed Sheeran, f-----g whatever,” he added referring to Swift’s close friend.

Gallagher referenced controversial moments of previous popular artists and said, “There’ll be no more private jets or David Bowie rocking into King’s Cross Station dressed as a Nazi, they’ll be none of that anymore because ­people will be cowed by social media.”

“Music now is style over substance,” he declared. “I find that these young ­people in the music game — they f----g look great, they’ve all got tattoos and the image and all that f-----g b-----s. But really they’re just s--t, they’re not saying anything.”

The High Flying Birds musicians comments come just a week after he made headlines for taking jabs at Miley Cyrus for her “sexualized” image.

“That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on. She was doing some f-----g s--t and even my 9-year-old said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’” Gallagher told the Daily Star newspaper, The Independent reported.

“Women have been sexualized because of America; British culture would never sexualize a female. This has all come from America — that juvenile, jock, stupid f---ing culture,” he declared.

Gallagher also came under criticism earlier this month after he said on Morgan’s podcast that he refuses to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t give a f--k. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else,” he said. “If every other c--t’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not going to catch it off me. I think it’s a p---take.”

The musician also admitted he charted a plane to go on vacation so that he wouldn’t have to wear a mask according to commercial airline mandates.