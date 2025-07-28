Tom Cruise boldly shows up at Oasis concert despite infamous diss by band members

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted among a sea of fans at the latest Oasis concert.

Cruise, 63, and his upcoming "Deeper" co-star, 37, caught the Gallagher brothers performing at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday, July 25.

English producer DJ Goldie snapped a selfie with Cruise at the show, nearly 20 years after the band mocked the "Mission: Impossible" actor.

Noel and Liam Gallagher embarked on a comeback tour earlier this month — a series of concerts marking the first time Oasis has performed together since the band broke up in 2009.

Cruise appeared to be loving every second of the performance as he smiled with the British DJ in a snap shared on Instagram.

His attendance proved there was no ill-will between the trio, more than 18 years after Liam and Noel mocked the "Top Gun: Maverick" star.

In an excerpt from the band's 2007 documentary, "Lord Don't Slow Me Down," Liam and Noel admitted they weren't fans of Cruise.

"Tom Cruise is a f----ng midget," Noel said, before continuing on, "He's a little f---er, and he's not been in one good film his entire career."

"'Cocktail' is great," Liam said about Tom's classic 1988 romantic comedy, which also starred Elizabeth Shue. Still, Liam asserted, "I hate Tom Cruise."

While some of the band argued that "Eyes Wide Shut" was a good Cruise film, Liam stood firm in his disdain.

"I hate Tom Cruise. Him and [then–pro soccer player] Michael Owen," he said.

Shortly after the Cruise cursing was released, the "Jerry Maguire" actor reportedly confronted Liam at a hotel in Berlin.

While Cruise was in town to promote "Valkyrie," the Daily Star reported that Tom and Liam "made polite conversation" regarding Gallagher's disapproval. Cruise allegedly reminded the "Champagne Supernova" singer that he was still a fan of "Cocktail."

The reported rift was far from his mind, though, this week as romance rumors continued to swirl between De Armas and Cruise.

The pair — who will soon begin filming the supernatural thriller "Deeper" — sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were spotted together in London.

They've since been seen together several times, including on her birthday in April and at David Beckham’s birthday party in May.

De Armas admitted that it was "surreal" to hear kind words about her work from Cruise, ahead of their new film.

"It’s very special," de Armas told Access Hollywood in May when asked about him raving about her role in the film. "It’s very surreal that an actor like him, like someone like him, likes the movie and my performance and my work, and we’re working together now so, yeah, it’s pretty, it’s really amazing."

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X of the April birthday stroll, Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back and was holding what appeared to be an olive green dog leash with a pouch. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards.

The day before de Armas' birthday, the "Ballerina" actress was photographed with Cruise as they disembarked a helicopter that was flown by the "Minority Report" star.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.