'NYPD Blue' star Kim Delaney arrested on felony assault charges

Actress Kim Delaney, was arrested on felony assault charges, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Delaney was booked into the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and charged with assault, likely to produce gross bodily injury.

The "NYPD Blue" actress was assigned to the station at 11:30 a.m., and is still detained, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).

COMEDIAN PAUL RODRIGUEZ ARRESTED FOR DRUG POSSESSION

According to the LASD website, Delaney's partner of two years, James Morgan, was also arrested for domestic violence.

Morgan bailed out on a $20,000 bond on Saturday. Both Delaney and Morgan are scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

According to TMZ, Delaney and Morgan were arrested at their home in Marina del Rey after a "heated argument that turned physical." Paramedics arrived at the scene to check on potential injuries, per the outlet.

Representatives for Delaney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Delaney, who has also appeared in a handful of shows such as "The O.C," "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "Chicago Fire," appeared on "NYPD Blue" from 1995 to 2003.

Two weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo of herself cuddled up to Morgan with a caption that reads, "Pure love."

In October, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary together.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"A beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary!!! 10/11. And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life." Delaney captioned the Instagram post, which included a photo of Morgan hugging his wife.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

This isn't Delaney's first run-in with the law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2002, the actress was arrested in Malibu, Calif., for drunk driving, per Entertainment Weekly. She was sentenced to two years' probation at the time.

One year later, Delaney checked herself into rehab amid her battle with alcoholism.