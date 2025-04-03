'NYPD Blue' star Kim Delaney's felony arrest caps alcoholism battle spanning decades

For over two decades, "NYPD Blue" star Kim Delaney has had her fair share of personal and public struggles. From multiple run-ins with the law to a couple stints in rehab, the 63-year-old actress's latest arrest caps her long battle with alcoholism.

Delaney got her first taste of Hollywood in the early '80s, when she starred as Jenny Gardner Nelson in "All My Children." While she appeared in a handful of television shows and films in the years following, it wasn't until 1995 that she really made a name for herself.

Delaney began portraying Detective Diane Russell on "NYPD Blue" in 1995. Similar to her character, who battled with alcoholism and emotional issues, the Pennsylvania native's internal struggles slowly began surfacing publicly.

In 2002, the actress was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, per the Los Angeles Times. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years of probation, fined and ordered to take a defensive driving course.

One year later, Delaney reportedly checked into a rehabilitation center, per the outlet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delaney checked into rehab for a second time in 2006.

But her public struggles didn't stop there.

In 2011, the actress had to be escorted offstage after slurring her words and rambling during a speech at an event honoring former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

"So I’ve served in active duty military family for five years," the "Army Wives" star said during her speech. "Like so many others, I’ve struggled with multiple deployments, supported my spouse through changes in administration, changes in station as he made difficult as a senior officer. I’ve seen soldiers come home with painful life altering injuries born of their time and service. I’ve attended numerous military funerals, including that of my best friend’s son."

"For me, it’s all make believe. I do that as a job. It’s make believe. I have the luxury of doing all this on a television show," she continued, before being cut off by a voice-over and a producer escorting her off of the stage.

Delaney, who has appeared on a handful of shows, including "The O.C.," "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "Chicago Fire," had her latest run-in with the law on Saturday.

On Saturday, deputies from the Marina Del Rey , California, station responded to a domestic disturbance at Delaney's home at about 9:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).

After an investigation, Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, and her partner, James Morgan, was arrested for battery.

Delaney was booked into the Marina Del Rey Sheriff's Station at 10:15 a.m. and charged with assault, likely to produce gross bodily injury.

On Tuesday, she was released from custody by the LASD, where she had been held since her arrest, according to records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Delaney was initially scheduled to appear in court but was released because prosecutors found insufficient grounds to file a complaint against the television star.

Representatives for Delaney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman told Fox News Digital, "Based on a review of the evidence to date, the District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges against Kim Delaney or James Morgan. Should additional evidence or witnesses emerge during the course of the investigation, this decision may be reconsidered."

Delaney, who has been married twice before, married Morgan on Oct. 11, 2022. However, according to the L.A. Times, the actress filed for divorce five months later. She also sought a temporary restraining order against Morgan for alleged domestic violence, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

In the documents, Delaney — who shares one son with ex-husband Joseph Cortese — stated that they were at a hotel in Philadelphia when Morgan got angry, grabbed her by the arm and by the hair, and yelled at and pushed her, the outlet reported.

"Whenever James gets mad, which is often he will shout loudly, push me, hit me, pull my hair. Neighbors have heard the noise & intervened often in the past year. The Sheriff came in March 2022 and many times in 2023," she said in the restraining order request, per the Times.

The TRO was dropped after no one appeared in court that May to formalize or extend it.

In October, Delaney and Morgan celebrated their second wedding anniversary together.

"A beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary!!! 10/11. And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life," Delaney captioned the Instagram post, which included a photo of Morgan hugging his wife.