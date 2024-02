Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ricky Schroder opened up about how he leans on his faith to overcome challenging times in life.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 53-year-old actor, who recently launched the patriotic film nonprofit Reel American Heroes Foundation, explained that he has made prayer an important part of his daily routine.

"I pray a lot," Schroder said. "I haven't always prayed a lot, but I do now. And so I pray multiple times a day just to stay connected, to my creator, to my God."



He continued, "We live in a society that wants to teach people they are gods or that they're in charge. But when you submit yourself to the true power of God, and keep submitting yourself, it gets easier."

The "NYPD Blue" actor, who is a Christian, also emphasized the power of prayer while sharing his thoughts on the three simple ways that people can fight for their daily freedoms.

"Think for yourself," Schroder said. "Don't let other people think for you. You know, do your own research. Do your own critical analysis. Don't trust what people just say."

He continued, "Pray. If you believe in the Lord, pray because he gives you clarity."

"And, I guess just take care of yourself," Schroder added. "Put yourself at the top of the list so your physical, emotional, and spiritual kind of — you're prepared to face the world. The world can be a challenging, tough place."

The New York native started his career as a child actor in the 1979 movie, "The Champ." Schroder landed his breakthrough role as T.J. Flynn in the movie at the age of 7 and turned 8 during filming. In 1980, Schroder became the youngest Golden Globe winner in history when he received the new actor award for his performance in "The Champ."

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Schroder reflected on the advice that he would give his younger self after embarking on a career in Hollywood when he was a child and continuing to act as an adult.

"Don't lose sight of the Lord," the "Silver Spoons" star said. "Because in Hollywood, it's easy to lose sight of the Lord there."

He continued, "You get tempted by so many things, and temptation can just kind of get you off track. And so, I would say if I could speak to my younger self, it'd be, ‘Read your Bible more.’"

"But I never fit in Hollywood," he admitted. "It was never sort of a desire of mine, let's say. I was put into ‘The Champ’ when I was 7 years old and turned 8, making ‘The Champ.’ And so it's been an interesting path to go down – when you didn't make those choices originally."

"Other people made choices for you and put you on a track," Schroder added. "But today I make my own choices. And so, that's why I sort of decided to leave Hollywood, moved back to Colorado, and I still want to tell stories. But a different forum, a different platform."

The "Lonesome Dove" star shares sons Holden, 32, and Luke, 30, and daughters Cambrie, 27, and Faith, 22, with his ex-wife Andrea Bernard, to whom he was married from 1992 to 2016.

All of Schroder's children appeared in the 2013 film "Our Wild Hearts," which the actor directed and co-wrote with Bernard. However, they have not followed in his footsteps by pursuing acting careers, though Cambrie and Faith are both models.

In his interview with Fox News Digital, Schroder reflected on the professional and personal advice that he would give his daughters.

"Neither of them are actresses or wannabe actresses fortunately," he said. "I can't really give them much advice on modeling except keep your clothes on. But it's a tough time out there for our children."

He continued, "There are a lot of influences on them. And so my advice to them is — as a father — to find a good man that's honest and won't lie to you and only has eyes for you, and you only have eyes for him and build a life together and have common goals."

"Too much today you see couples with separate goals," Schroder added. "He has his. She has hers, but they don't have common goals. And so I tell my daughters things like that."

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Schroder also discussed the Reel American Heroes Foundation, which he launched last month. The organization produces films, documentaries and television series that promote patriotic and traditional values.

The Reel American Heroes Foundation focuses on telling the stories of "veterans, active soldiers, first responders, Gold Star families, as well as past and present heroic figures," according to the organization's website. "Our goal is to inspire, raise awareness, entertain, and educate."

Schroder explained that Reel American Heroes Foundation's initial goal is to produce a "mix of scripted, dramatic films and documentaries," noting that two of the nonprofit's projects are currently available on the organization's website.

As part of Reel American Heroes Foundation's mission, the organization established the Council on Pornography Reform (CPR), which aims to "promote a safer and more responsible digital landscape by advocating for comprehensive reforms in the realm of explicit adult content," according to a website for the council. "CPR is dedicated to safeguarding individuals, particularly minors, from the potential harms associated with unrestricted access to explicit material."

Schroder told Fox News Digital that Reel American Heroes Foundation is developing projects to advance the goals of the Council on Pornography Reform and currently has a documentary titled "Erotic Erosion" in the works.

"We're making a documentary that looks at the disastrous effects of 45 years of internet pornography that's been pushed into our culture and our society," Schroder said. "When internet pornography first came into the world, it was in the .xxx URL, and for various reasons, they shut down the .xxx URL, and they moved it all into the .com world. And so one of our goals at the Council on Pornography Reform is to move all adult content back into the .xxx URL, where it's easier to control it."

Schroder explained that the Reel American Heroes Foundation is also seeking submissions of real-life heroes' stories for future projects.

"We're hoping to get your stories," he said. "We are hoping other people will contribute and send us stories. And we can aggregate these stories and restart reprogramming America away from the DEI programming – diversity, equity and inclusion – to the real principles and values that built this great nation."