'NYPD Blue' actress Kim Delaney released from custody, felony assault charges dropped

Los Angeles prosecutors declined to charge Kim Delaney after the "NYPD Blue" actress was arrested for felony assault Saturday.

Delaney was released from custody Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, where she had been held since her arrest March 29, according to records obtained by Fox News Digital.

She was initially scheduled to appear in court but was released because prosecutors found insufficient grounds to file a complaint against the television star.

Representatives for Delaney and the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Deputies from the Marina Del Rey station responded to a domestic disturbance at Delaney's home Saturday at about 9:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).

After an investigation, Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, and her partner, James Morgan, was arrested for battery.

Delaney was booked into the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station at 10:15 a.m. and charged with assault, likely to produce gross bodily injury.

The "NYPD Blue" actress was assigned to the station at 11:30 a.m. and was detained until Tuesday morning, according to the LAS).

Morgan was released on $20,000 bond Saturday, and both Delaney and Morgan were scheduled to appear in court April 1.

Delaney, who has appeared in a handful of shows, including "The O.C," "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "Chicago Fire," appeared on "NYPD Blue" from 1995 to 2003.

Two weeks ago, Delaney posted a photo of herself cuddled up to Morgan with a caption that said, "Pure love."

In October, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

"A beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary!!! 10/11. And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life," Delaney captioned the Instagram post, which included a photo of Morgan hugging his wife.

The "General Hospital" actress was arrested in 2002 for driving under the influence in Malibu, California, according to Entertainment Tonight. Delaney was sentenced to two years probation.

One year later, Delaney checked herself into rehab during a battle with alcoholism.