Comedian Paul Rodriguez arrested for drug possession

Paul Rodriguez was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The legendary stand-up comedian was arrested Friday, March 28, in Burbank, California, following a traffic stop, according to the Burbank Police Department. Rodriguez was a passenger in the vehicle.

Rodriguez's lawyer denied the allegations against the "Born in East L.A." star and claimed they "lack foundation" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"On March 28, 2025, at about 7:30 pm, Burbank Police Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for vehicle code violations Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in," officials told Fox News Digital.

"During the investigation, narcotics were located. Mr. Rodriguez was arrested and booked at the Burbank Police Jail for possession of narcotics."

Rodriguez was released with a citation to appear in court on April 25, 2025.

"The charges against Paul Rodriguez are false and lack foundation," his lawyer, Bobby Samini, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by the Burbank Police Department last night. He fully cooperated with law enforcement at all times.

"Law enforcement asserted that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez did not have any controlled substance in his possession, nor was he under the influence of any controlled substance.

Samini added, "Mr. Rodriguez’s arrest and treatment constituted a violation of his civil rights. We look forward to establishing Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence in a court of law."

Rodriguez is known just as much for his stand-up comedy as he is for dozens of roles on television and in films. Raised in Los Angeles, Rodriguez starred in "Tortilla Soup," "Blood Work," and voiced the role of Chico in "Beverly Hills Chihuahua."