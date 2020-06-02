Tommy Lee opens up about why he doesn’t give his sons relationship advice: ‘Lessons are self-learned’

Tommy Lee may be a master musician but he isn’t too keen on doling out advice to his sons when their love lives come into play.

The Mötley Crüe drummer, 57, spoke to Us Weekly about taking a step back from being the relationship guru to sons Brandon Lee, 23, and Dylan Lee, 22, and said he wants his boys to learn certain things on their own as opposed to hearing the game from him.

“Sometimes it’s better to kind of fall down and bump your head on your own,” Lee told the outlet in an interview published on Monday. “I guess it’s all part of the learning process. You can sit here and wave flags and give advice and throw flares all you want, but sometimes the best lessons are those self-learned.”

Lee shares his two sons with ex-wife Pamela Anderson and despite remaining on the sidelines with regards to his sons’ relationships, Lee added that he’ll still “throw in a little two cents here and there” just to keep them on the right path.

“You can help somebody avoid mistakes that you’ve made,” Lee noted.

The Methods of Mayhem headman told the outlet that Brandon and Dylan couldn’t be more different from each other, describing the pair as “polar opposites” while declaring his unconditional love for Brandon, who had been cast in “The Hills: New Beginnings” and Dylan, who caught the music bug from Lee.

“They’ve grown up — but they’ll always be my little monkeys,” Lee gushed, adding that he supports his boys “in everything they do.”

“Those guys are a handful. I love them to death,” Lee said.

“Dylan’s mellow and musical and he’s got that side of [me]. And then Brandon’s hyper and he’s got that side of [me]. He’s outgoing and it’s just funny," Lee added of his sons’ personalities.

Lee and Dylan have no doubt jammed together and have recorded music together, however, they’ve never released any of it, Lee told the magazine.

“We worked on a couple of things and they’re actually on deck,” he said while discussing his new solo effort “Andro.” “They’re here at the studio. Maybe we’ll get them going in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Dylan told the outlet last week that he “likes to kind of pave [his] own way.”

Lee said his upcoming release has been “inspired by so many different things” and said he wanted to create an “eclectic sound.”

His latest singles “Tops” and “Knock Me Down” will be released on June 5.

“I can’t wait. People are gonna bug,” Lee told the publication.