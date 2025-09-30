Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban citing 'marital difficulties'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman, 58, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for divorce, noting "marital difficulties," after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The "Big Little Lies" actress listed Sept. 30 as the date of separation from Urban, and requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children.

Kidman requested the court approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

"Father has prepaid all child support obligations owed to mother," documents stated. "The parties also made additional provisions to provide for all the needs of the children above and beyond what would be required under the Child Support Guidelines, and Father has prepaid other expenses for the children as cited in the Permanent Parenting Plan."

Additionally, "Each party further has significant separate assets and means to independently care for both minor children while in his or her care."

In Kidman's filing, the Oscar-winning actress asked to be granted an "absolute divorce" at the final hearing.

Representatives for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Oscar-winning actress first met Urban in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, the couple married in Sydney.

Urban previously spoke out about their approach to marriage and parenthood. In a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, the country singer emphasized that no matter how chaotic life gets, their family was always a priority.

"It’s always family first," Urban said. "It’s balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance. It’s never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

Before tying the knot with Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise , whom she met on the set of Days of Thunder. The former couple adopted two children together — Isabella and Connor — before divorcing in 2001.