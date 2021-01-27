Expand / Collapse search
Nicole Kidman
Published

Nicole Kidman talks Lucille Ball casting, says she’s going to 'try' her 'best': 'See if I can do it'

Kidman's Lucille Ball casting, who is starring opposite Javier Bardem's Ricky Ricardo in 'Being the Ricardos,' was initially met with a mixed response

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Nicole Kidman is set to star as Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman is set to star as Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'

Actress Nicole Kidman, 53, speaks on her upcoming role in the Aaron Sorkin-directed biopic

Nicole Kidman has broken her silence about her upcoming role as Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos."

Kidman, 53, opened up to Variety on Wednesday to talk about playing Ball opposite Javier Bardem, 51 — who is set to play Ricky Ricardo — in the Aaron Sorkin-directed biopic.

"I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,’" Kidman stated in the interview. "With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier… that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it."

Kidman also noted that she has been doing plenty of research before diving into the wide world of Ball.

'I LOVE LUCY' STARS LUCILLE BALL, DESI ARNAZ REMAINED 'PASSIONATE' FOR EACH OTHER AFTER DIVORCE, SAYS DAUGHTER

Nicole Kidman (left) will play Lucille Ball while Javier Bardem (right) will play Desi Arnaz in the upcoming movie 'Being the Ricardos.'

Nicole Kidman (left) will play Lucille Ball while Javier Bardem (right) will play Desi Arnaz in the upcoming movie 'Being the Ricardos.' (Getty Images)

"I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her," Kidman said as she reflected on re-watching "I Love Lucy." "She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi [Arnaz] and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this."

Lucie, daughter of Ball and Arnaz, recently made headlines for defending the choice of casting Kidman as her world-famous mother.

An actress herself, the star, 69, shared a video on Facebook earlier this month in order to "have a little chat" with the fans "who have been so enthusiastically commenting" on the casting.

"There seems to be a lot of discussion about 'Nicole Kidman, it should be Debra Messing, it should be Carole Cook,' I don't know," she began. "Here's the deal, what you should understand: We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine or... any of the silly things."

