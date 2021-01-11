Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem in talks to play Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed movie: reports

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to secure roles in the upcoming Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz flick, "Being the Ricardos," according to reports.

Kidman, 53, will portray Ball while Bardem, 51, will tackle Arnaz.

The film will follow the relationship between the famed "I Love Lucy" co-stars, and will be directed by Aaron Sorkin ("Molly's Game," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"), Deadline and Variety report.

The prolific filmmaker has also written the script, which will reportedly be produced for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists.

HOW NICOLE KIDMAN HELPED 'THE UNDOING' STAR WITH HER NUDE SCENES

According to both outlets, the film will take place within one week of production on the iconic "I Love Lucy" sitcom, beginning with a table read and carrying the audience through to a live taping.

Additionally, the two will face crises that could put an end to their careers and their marriage, per the outlets.

Sorkin, who is known mostly for his writing, was originally set only to pen the script, but his time directing "Chicago 7" led him to direct as well. Sorkin won an Academy Award in 2011 for writing "The Social Network" and picked up a slew of awards for writing "The West Wing."

It's currently unknown when production will begin due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the film has gained steam after "Chicago 7" debuted on Netflix.

JAVIER BARDEM DEFENDS WOODY ALLEN, CALLS HIM A 'GENIUS'

Cate Blanchett had previously eyed the role but ultimately passed, lining up the Oscar-winning Kidman to play the legendary actress, Deadline reported.

Kidman's known for the movie musical "Moulin Rouge!" as well as recent forays into television like "The Undoing" and "Big Little Lies." The star was last seen in Netflix's "The Prom."

‘I LOVE LUCY’ STARS LUCILLE BALL, DESI ARNAZ REMAINED 'PASSIONATE' FOR EACH OTHER AFTER DIVORCE, SAYS DAUGHTER

Bardem, who won an Oscar in 2008 for "No Country for Old Men," is known for pictures like "Skyfall" and "The Sea Inside." He will also be seen in Warner Bros.' upcoming "Dune" and Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

"I Love Lucy" starred the married couple and aired on CBS from 1951 to 1957. The show followed Ball's Lucy as she tried to break into showbiz alongside her husband, Ricky Ricardo. The program was noted for its progressive depiction of an ethnically diverse couple.

Ball and Arnaz divorced in 1960.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch of Escape Artsits will produce while the company's Jenna Block David Bloomfield will executive produce alongside Stuart Besser, Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz, Jr.--the two children of the famous couple--and Lauren Lohman.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox News has reached out to representatives for Kidman, Bardem, Sorkin, Amazon and Escape Artists for comment.