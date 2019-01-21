Aaron Sorkin responds after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls him out for advice to Dems

Liberal Hollywood writer-director Aaron Sorkin clarified his statements Monday after he caught fire Sunday from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for claiming that the new Democrats in Congress should “stop acting like young people.”

“I wasn’t referring to Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez specifically, I was referring to members of congress getting into Twitter battles. I was referring to them getting into public spats with people who plainly agree with them. From what I’ve seen, I’m confident that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is going to rise to the considerable challenge and serve in the House with distinction,” Sorkin said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's worth noting that Ocasio-Cortez had hit back at Sorkin on Twitter.

Sorkin, creator of “The West Wing,” had talked about politics and the current state of America during an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

“I think there’s great opportunity here, now more than ever, for Democrats to be the non-stupid party,” he said.

He also said Democrats need to think more about average Americans: “...That we haven’t forgotten the economic anxiety of the middle class but we’re going to be smart about this, we’re not going to be mean about it.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who was sworn in earlier this month as a Democratic congresswoman from New York, clapped back in a stream of tweets by citing some of her platforms.

“News Flash: Medicare for All & equal rights aren’t trends,” 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected to the House, tweeted attaching the Sorkin video.

“When people complain about low turnout in some demos, it’s not because communities are apathetic, it’s bc they don’t see you fighting for them,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “If we don’t show up for people, why should you feel entitled to their vote?”

The average age of Congress’s new freshman class is 49, making it the youngest class in the past three cycles.