Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz's daughter defends Nicole Kidman's casting in movie about parents

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's daughter Lucie Arnaz has a little something to say about the controversy surrounding the actors that will play her parents in an upcoming movie.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play the television icons in "Being the Ricardos," an Aaron Sorkin-directed film that will follow a week of production on the sitcom "I Love Lucy."

Since then, an outcry from fans has offered criticism of the casting, particularly from fans wishing that Ball lookalike Debra Messing be given a shot at the role.

Messing even spoke out regarding the controversy, saying she's "available" to take on such a role.

However, Lucie, 69, is sticking to her guns and standing up for Kidman's casting.

An actress herself, the star shared a video on Facebook on Sunday in order to "have a little chat" with the fans "who have been so enthusiastically commenting" on the casting.

"There seems to be a lot of discussion about 'Nicole Kidman, it should be Debra Messing, it should be Carole Cook,' I don't know," she began. "Here's the deal, what you should understand: We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine or ... any of the silly things."

Ball portrayed Lucy Ricardo on "I Love Lucy" from 1951-1957, while Arnaz played Ricky Ricardo.

Lucie added: "It's the story of Lucille Ball -- my actual mother -- not Lucy Ricardo and her husband Desi Arnaz, my dad -- not Ricky Ricardo."

The star promised that "there will be humor in the film" but said that the film would largely focus on Ball and Arnaz's "relationship, their love affair."

While "I Love Lucy" will be featured in the flick, the actress said, "I don't think you will be disappointed" with how it will play out.

Lucie reiterated that the movie isn't her parents' "whole story," nor is it "a biopic from cradle to grave."

"I hope I can set the record straight here and say stop arguing about 'Who should play it? She doesn't look like her? The nose isn't the same, she isn't as funny,'" the actress stated. "Just trust us. It's gonna be a nice film. And P.S.: The voting is over."

