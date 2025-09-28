Nicole Kidman plans Hollywood takeover of Nashville with Reese Witherspoon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman wants to cue the spotlight on her beloved Nashville community.

The "Nine Perfect Strangers" actress told guests at the Nashville Film Festival that she's partnering up with "bestie" Reese Witherspoon to bring a little bit of the entertainment industry out east.

"I’ll be bringing more and more production here," Kidman said during the panel at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater, according to People magazine. "Reese Witherspoon lives here too, and she’s one of my best besties."

Kidman, 58, has lived in Nashville since 2008, and admitted she sees a void in opportunities for Tennessee's capital.

REESE WITHERSPOON SHARES PARENTING REGRET AFTER HER SPLIT WITH RYAN PHILLIPPE

"I can’t say that we will be bringing ‘Big Little Lies’ here," she said. "That’s all got to go where it is.

"But in terms of just, you know, there is so much room here for production. The crews are fantastic and the actors, and the people, all of… I feel that it’s taking off and will continue to take off, so off we go."

NICOLE KIDMAN'S TENNESSEE HOME ALLOWS HER TO BE ‘JUST A CITIZEN’: ‘MY KIDS LOVE THAT’

She added, "Come on, Tennessee, we’ve got this." Kidman admitted her favorite part about Music City was the people.

"I love the Nashville people because they embraced me two decades ago, and they keep making it possible for our family to have the most beautiful life here," she told audiences. "Incredibly grateful."

The "Cold Mountain" actress previously admitted she thought about giving up her career to build a life on the farm.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When I gave birth to Sunday, I was like, ‘I think I’m pretty much done now,’" Kidman said during the Dec. 15 episode of "CBS Sunday Morning." "I’d moved to Nashville, we were living on a farm, and that’s when my mom actually said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep your finger, sort of like, in it.’"

"And I'm like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I'm done.'"

However, Kidman's mom was insistent with her advice.

"She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. I think keep moving forward. Not saying you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.’"

The Oscar Award-winning actress can be found contributing to her community by buying diapers for a school donation drive or visiting a local children's hospital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that," Kidman previously said in an interview with Elle magazine . "Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."

Kidman is a mom to four kids. She shares her two daughters — Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret — with husband Keith Urban. The actress also shares two kids, Bella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Witherspoon, 49, raised her family in both Hollywood and Nashville. She shares son Deacon and daughter Ava with ex Ryan Phillippe. Witherspoon's divorce from Jim Toth was finalized last year. The former couple have one son, Tennessee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hello Sunshine founder became part-owner of Nashville's Major League Soccer team in 2022.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.