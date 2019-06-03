Nicolas Cage, Erika Koike divorce granted after ending relationship 4 days into marriage: report

After three months, Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike are reportedly divorced. The news comes after the “National Treasure” star tried to annul the marriage after just four days.

In his filing or an annulment, the actor claimed he was too intoxicated when he agreed to wed Koike following a night of drinking in Las Vegas. In addition to being too drunk, Cage, 55, cited “fraud” in court papers. He alleged that Koike, 34, didn’t disclose the “full nature and extent of her relationship with another person,” as well as “the full nature and extent of her criminal history.”

According to TMZ, Cage didn’t get the annulment and instead opted for a divorce. The outlet reports a Clark County, NV judge granted the divorce on Friday, May 31. Koike previously opposed the star’s move to annul things and even requested spousal support, despite their marriage only lasting four days. It’s unclear if she managed to get any of the spousal support she was seeking in the ensuing court proceedings. Representatives for Cage did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

For Cage, who snagged an Oscar for his role as a suicidally alcoholic Hollywood writer in the 1995 film "Leaving Las Vegas," this is his fourth marriage. He was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.

Following their split, he started dating Lisa Marie Presley. The pair wed in August 2002, but they filed for divorce just three months after their secret wedding in Hawaii, according to People.

Cage went on to marry Alice Kim, a waitress working at a restaurant he frequented, in 2004. They had a child together named Kal-El. Kal-El was Cage’s second child after Weston, who was born in 1990 to the actor's then-girlfriend Christina Fulton.

