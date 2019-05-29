Nicolas Cage's estranged wife of four days speaks out

Nicolas Cage's estranged wife of a whopping four days is speaking out on their split.

Erika Koike was photographed with a new man just two months after her ill-fated Las Vegas wedding to the actor, but insists nothing romantic is going on with him nor with Cage.

"He's just a customer who comes here. He's not my boyfriend yet," Koike, 34, told The Daily Mail of a muscular man pictured with her outside of a restaurant where she works.

"I'm free to do whatever I want. Nic did what he did, we're not going to reconcile or get back together," she added. "Nic could have come to me and talked to me, not publicly humiliate me. I'm hurt and mistreated, it's unfair, but the case is sealed and my lawyer won't let me speak until we are all done."

Koike also claimed that Cage, 55, tried to reconcile with her 12 days after filing for an annulment, but that she refuses to be with him.

In March, Cage filed to annul his union with Koike, claiming he was too intoxicated at the time that he obtained their marriage license to understand what he was doing.

Video obtained by The Daily Mail appears to show Cage and Koike in the city clerk's office in Las Vegas, with Cage grumbling, "She has a drug dealer as a boyfriend. I'm not doing it." Koike can be heard telling him, "I never asked you to."

In his annulment filing, Cage cited fraud as the reason for the split, alleging that Koike did not inform him of "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person."

Koike reportedly requested spousal support from the "Con Air" star — and a legal expert claimed that she just might get it.

“If the parties had gotten together and agreed that they wanted an annulment, the odds of getting one would be increased dramatically,” family law attorney Steven Mindel previously told Fox News. “But, the fact that she doesn’t want the annulment, means that it’s going to be very difficult for Nicolas Cage to get an annulment without giving her something that she wants in return. And usually, that would mean Nicolas Cage is going to have to pay her a lot of money to accept the annulment.”

A rep for Cage did not immediately return a request for comment.