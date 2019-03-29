Nicolas Cage claims he was too intoxicated to ‘understand’ his marriage to Erika Koike: report

In his filing for an annulment of his four-day marriage, actor Nicolas Cage claimed he was too intoxicated when he agreed to wed Erika Koike, according to a new report.

The "Face/Off" star, who filed for an annulment on Wednesday, alleges he "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage." Us Weekly reported, citing court documents.

"Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [they] were both drinking to the point of intoxication," the court papers state.

The docs further claim that "as a result of his intoxication, when [Koike] suggested to [Cage] that they should marry, [he] reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.”

In addition, Cage, 55, alleged in the court papers that Koike did not disclose “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person,” as well as “the full nature and extent of her criminal history,” which allegedly includes “additional active criminal proceedings.”

A rep for Cage did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

As previously reported, the pair — they started dating last April — applied for a marriage license and wed on Saturday in Las Vegas, according to Entertainment Tonight. Citing court documents, the news outlet reported that the actor filed for an annulment just four days later, requesting a divorce if an annulment isn't an option.

For Cage, who snagged an Oscar for his role as a suicidally alcoholic Hollywood writer in the 1995 film "Leaving Las Vegas," this is his fourth marriage. He was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.

Following their split, he started dating Lisa Marie Presley. The pair wed in August 2002, but they filed for divorce just three months after their secret wedding in Hawaii, according to People.

Cage went on to marry Alice Kim, a waitress working at a restaurant he frequented, in 2004. They had a child together named Kal-El. Kal-El was Cage’s second child after Weston, who was born in 1990 to the actor's then-girlfriend Christina Fulton.