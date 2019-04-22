Nicolas Cage's wife of 4 days agrees to divorce, asks for spousal support

The woman Nicolas Cage married for just four days before filing for an annulment claims she’s now entitled to spousal support and for the “Face/Off” star to pay her legal fees.

The 55-year-old actor married Erika Koike during a night of drinking in Las Vegas after dating for a year. He filed for an annulment just four days later, explaining in court documents that he was too drunk to adequately agree to the big decision.

"Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [they] were both drinking to the point of intoxication," the court papers state.

According to a report from TMZ, Koike agreed to a divorce but doesn’t agree that the impulsiveness of the decision qualifies for an annulment. As a result, she believes she’s eligible for spousal support. Koike claims she’s lost career opportunities during the relationship as a result of her damaged reputation. Cage previously alleged that she didn’t disclose her full criminal history to him prior to the marriage ceremony.

However, the plot thickens in that Koike revealed Cage asked her to start again “in the right way” just 12 days after filing for an annulment, which she claims proves the relationship was legit.

Representatives for Cage did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.