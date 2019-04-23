Nicolas Cage sings sad 'Purple Rain' rendition amid news of divorce after four-day marriage

Nicolas Cage is dealing with his split from his wife of four days the best way he knows how: Karaoke.

The "National Treasure" star was caught on video belting out an impassioned rendition of Prince's classic "Purple Rain" on Sunday in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood.

Cage, 55, can be heard and seen singing the chorus to the 1983 smash as others chime in and occasionally sing along when they're not too busy texting.

The actor filed to annul his marriage to Erika Koike after just four days in late March.

The estranged couple reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas when they were both heavily intoxicated.

Koike allegedly agreed to a divorce, but not an annulment, and is asking the "Con Air" star for spousal support.

Koike claims she’s lost career opportunities during the relationship as a result of her damaged reputation. Cage previously alleged that she didn’t disclose her full criminal history to him prior to the marriage ceremony.

The pair dated for about a year prior to their impulsive wedding.

