Nicky Katt, 'Dazed and Confused' and 'Boston Public' star, dead at 54

Nicky Katt, the character actor known for his roles in "Dazed and Confused," "Boston Public" and "Boiler Room," has died. He was 54.

Katt's attorney John Sloss, the founder and partner of Sloss Law, confirmed the actor's death to Fox News Digital but did not provide additional details.

Born on May 11, 1970 in South Dakota, Katt launched his career as a child, making his television debut in a 1980 episode of "Fantasy Island."

Throughout the 80s, Katt made appearances on numerous TV shows including "CHiPs", "Father Murphy," "Code Red," "Herbie, the Love Bug," "Voyagers!," "Quincy, M.E.," "V," "The Get Along Gang," "The Facts of Life," "Dear John" and "Uncle Buck."

After making his big-screen debut in 1981's "Underground Aces," Katt appeared in "Gremlins," "The 'Burbs," "Martians Go Home" and "Sister Act."

He landed one of his best-known film roles when director Richard Linklater cast him in the 1993 classic coming-of-age comedy "Dazed and Confused." He was a member of the movie's ensemble cast which included then-rising stars Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, Renée Zellweger, Parker Posey and Joey Lauren Adams

In the film, Katt played high school bully Clint Bruno, who engages in a brawl with Adam Goldberg's character Mike Newhouse during a keg party.

Linklater and Katt worked together again in 1996's "subUrbia," 2001's "Waking Life" and 2003's "School of Rock."

Katt played a hitman in Steven Soderbergh's 1999 crime movie "The Limey." Katt worked with Soderbergh again when he portrayed an unnamed actor playing German dictator Adolf Hitler in the director's 2001 comedy-drama "Full Frontal." The movie's ensemble cast included Catherine Keener, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

Katt and Soderbergh reunited again in 2013 for the director's biographical TV movie "Behind the Candelabra."

In another of Katt's most notable roles, he starred as stockbroker Greg Weinstein alongside Affleck, Vin Diesel and Giovanni Ribisi in 2000's "Boiler Room."

In 2002, Katt appeared Christopher Nolan's 2002 psychological thriller "Insomnia" and he later played a S.W.A.T. team member in the director's 2008 superhero movie "The Dark Knight."

His other film credits include roles in "A Time to Kill," "Batman & Robin," "The Way of the Gun," "Sin City," "Death Proof," "Snow Angels" and "The Sitter."

The late actor also made his mark on the small screen. From 2000 to 2002, Katt played passionate geology teacher Harry Senate, who used unorthodox methods to instruct his troubled students in the first three seasons of the Fox drama TV series "Boston Public."

Katt's other television work included appearances on "Love & War," "Friends," "Monk," "The Guardian," "Law & Order," "King of the Hill" and "ER."

According to IMDB, Katt made his final on-screen appearance during an episode of the Hulu series "Casual."