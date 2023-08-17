‘Dazed and Confused': Matthew McConaughey and cast celebrate 30th anniversary

"Dazed and Confused" is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The movie gave a lot of actors their start, including Matthew McConaughey, who has gone on to star in many memorable films over the years.

It follows a group of high schoolers as they celebrate their last day of school in 1976. The students head to a keg party, while the incoming freshmen try to avoid being hazed by the upperclassmen.

Here is what the film's stars are up to now.

BEN AFFLECK HAD A ‘DISSOCIATIVE PANIC ATTACK’ AFTER SMOKING WEED ON ‘DAZED AND CONFUSED’ SET

Jason London

Jason London had only had a few minor roles before getting cast as Randall "Pink" Floyd in "Dazed and Confused." He later starred in "Safe Passage," "Fall Time," "Countdown" and "Frontline."

He then appeared in "Out Cold," "A Midsummer Night's Rave," "Grind," "Greed," "Wildfire," "All Roads Lead Home" and "The Devil's Tomb." Most recently, he starred in "The Black Belle," "Smitty," "The Accidental Missionary," "The Horse Dancer," "Urban Country," "Half Dead Fred" and "Martini Shot."

London was married to Charlie Spradling from 1997 to 2006, and the two share a daughter, named Cooper. He then married actress Sofia Karstens in 2011.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey's first big movie role was playing David Wooderson on "Dazed and Confused." Throughout his career, he has won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and an Academy Award, and received many other nominations.

He later starred in "A Time to Kill," "The Wedding Planner," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Failure to Launch," "Fool's Gold" and "Tropic Thunder." Most recently, he starred in "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Mud," "Dallas Buyers Club," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "True Detective," "Interstellar," "Sing," "Gold" and "Agent Elvis."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY REACTS TO HIS 'DAZED AND CONFUSED' AUDITION TAPE

McConaughey married Camila Alves in 2012, six years after they first met. Together they have three children, Levi, Vida and Livingston.

Parker Posey

Parker Posey had a few credits to her name before getting the role of Darla Marks on "Dazed and Confused." She went on to star in "Coneheads," "Dead Connection," "Party Girl" and "Waiting for Guffman."

She later starred in "You've Got Mail," "The Venice Project," "Scream 3," "Josie and the Pussycats," "Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay," "Superman Return" and "For Your Consideration." Most recently, she starred in "Grace of Monaco," "Columbus," "Lost In Space," "The Staircase" and "Beau Is Afraid."

Joey Lauren Adams

Joey Lauren Adams had appeared on a number of sitcoms, before landing the role of Simone Kerr on "Dazed and Confused." She then starred in "Coneheads," "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy" and "Second Noah."

Later, she starred in "Big Daddy," "Beautiful," "Dr. Dolittle 2," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," "The Gunman," "The Break-Up" and "Trucker." Most recently, he appeared in "United States of Tara," "Blue Caprice," "Switched at Birth," "Mullberry Stains," "Still the King," "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" and "The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold."

JOEY LAUREN ADAMS CAST AS BILLY RAY CYRUS' LOVE INTEREST IN CMT'S 'STILL THE KING'

Adams married cinematographer Brian Vilim in 2014.

Rory Cochrane

Rory Cochrane was just starting out as an actor when he landed the role of Ron Slater in "Dazed and Confused." He went on to appear in "The Low Life," "Empire Records" and "Dogtown."

He then starred in "Sunset Strip," "Right at Your Door," "NCIS: Miami," "Bringing Up Bobby" and "Argo." Most recently, he appeared in "Oculus," "Black Mass," "White Boy Rick," "Tyson's Run" and "Boston Strangler."

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck had plenty of experience before starring as Fred O'Bannion in "Dazed and Confused." Soon after, he won an Academy Award for writing "Good Will Hunting," going on to win another Oscar, two BAFTAS, two Golden Globes and two SAG Awards, along with other nominations.

He then starred in "Phantoms," "Armageddon," "Shakespeare in Love," "Dogma," "Pearl Harbor," "The Town" and "Argo." Most recently, he starred in "Gone Girl," "The Accountant," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Justice League," "Deep Water," and "Air."

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ CATCH INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS WITH TOM BRADY IN THE HAMPTONS

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They have three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. He married singer Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

Milla Jovovich

Prior to playing Michelle Burroughs on "Dazed and Confused," Milla Jovovich had already appeared in multiple successful projects. She then starred in "The Fifth Element," "He Got Game" and "The Million Dollar Hotel."

She later starred in "Zoolander," "Resident Evil" and its sequels, "No Good Deed," ".45," "A Perfect Getaway," "Stone" and "The Three Musketeers." Most recently, she starred in "Zoolander 2," "Futureworld," "Hellboy," "The Rookies" and "Monster Hunter."

Jovovich was married to Shawn Andrews for two months in 1992. She was then married to Luc Besson from 1997 to 1999. In 2009, she married director Paul W. S. Anderson. The two have three children together, Ever, Dashiel and Osian.

Wiley Wiggins

The role of Mitch Kramer in "Dazed and Confused," was Wiley Wiggins' first acting job. Most recently, he appeared in "Boys," "The Faculty," "Frontier," "Goliath," "Computer Class" and "Social Animals."

The actor was married to Tamara Wiggins from 2002 to 2005.

Michelle Burke

Michelle Burke had limited experience before starring as Jodie Kramer in "Dazed and Confused." She then starred in "Coneheads," "Major League 2" and "The Last Word."

She then appeared in "Little Men," "The Division," "Telling You," "LOL," "2nd Chance for Christmas" and "The Captive."

Burke married Scott Thomas in 1995, and they have three children together, Jude, Jill and Sadie.

Anthony Rapp

Anthony Rapp had been acting on stage long before he got the part of Tony Olson in "Dazed and Confused." He went on to star in "Rent" on Broadway as well as the films "Six Degrees of Separation," "Twister" and "Man of the Century."

He later starred in "A Beautiful Mind," "Rent," "Blackbird," "The Other Woman" and "Do You Take This Man." Most recently he appeared in "bwoy," "Equal," "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Scrap." He also starred in the Broadway musicals, "Little Shop of Horrors," "Without You" and "If/Then."

ACTOR ANTHONY RAPP'S LAWSUIT AGAINST KEVIN SPACEY TO BE HEARD IN COURT

In November 2019, Rapp announced he was engaged to Ken Ithiphol. They have one child, a son named Rai, born via surrogacy.

Rapp accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual battery, claiming Spacey picked him up and pinned him on the bed in a sexually aggressive manner, when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Rapp sued Spacey for $40 million in civil court; however, a jury sided against him, and in turn ordered him to pay Spacey $40,000.

Adam Goldberg

After starring as Mike Newhouse in "Dazed and Confused," Adam Goldberg appeared in "Double Rush," "Homeward Bound 2: Lost In San Francisco," "Relativity" and "Saving Private Ryan."

He then appeared in "A Beautiful Mind," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Zodiac," "NYC 22," "Los Angeles," "Anna Nicole," "Fargo," "Maron" and "No Way Jose." Most recently, the actor starred in 16 episodes of "Taken."

Goldberg married Roxanne Daner in 2014. They have two sons together, Bud and Sonny.

Marissa Ribisi

Marissa Ribisi's first role in a movie was playing Cynthia Dunn in "Dazed and Confused." She then appeared mostly on television before starring in "The Brady Bunch Movie," "Kicking and Screaming," "The Size of Watermelons" and "Not Again!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also starred in "Looking for Lola," "Pleasantville," "Grown Ups," "True Crime" and "100 Girls." Most recently, she appeared in "Don's Plum," "According to Spencer," "Watching Ellie" and "On the Verge."

Ribisi was married to musician Beck Hansen from 2004 to 2021. Together they have two children, Cosimo and Tuesday.

Cole Hauser

The role of Benny O'Donnell in "Dazed and Confused," was Cole Hauser's fourth film. He later starred in "High Incident," "Good Will Hunting" and "White Oleander."

He then appeared in "2 Fast 2 Furious," "The Cave," "The Break-Up," "K-Ville," "The Hit List," "Chase," "A Good Day to Die Hard" and "Olympus Has Fallen." Most recently, Hauser starred in "Transcendence," "Rogue," "Yellowstone," "The Ritual Killer" and "Dead Man's Hand."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hauser married Cynthia Daniel in 2006 and the couple have three children together, Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose.