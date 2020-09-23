Expand / Collapse search
Matthew McConaughey reacts to his 'Dazed and Confused' audition tape

The 1993 film put the star on the map for a decades-long career

By Nate Day | Fox News
Matthew McConaughey is taking a stroll down memory lane.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner recently watched his audition tape for the film "Dazed and Confused" for the first time and shared his reaction on Twitter.

The movie was one of McConaughey's first Hollywood gigs and is credited with launching his career.

According to IMDb, "Dazed and Confused" is only the actor's third role, the first being an episode of "Unsolved Mysteries" followed by a Trisha Yearwood music video.

In the audition tape, McConaughey could be seen reciting the iconic "be a lot cooler if you did" scene while feigning driving a car, as well as the scene in which he delivers the line "I keep getting older, but they stay the same age." Both lines of often quoted from the film.

While watching the clips, McConaughey chuckled and smiled.

"Nice," he began after watching the tape. "Look at that."

"That audition, which I've never seen, was my audition for [the character] Wooderson, 'Dazed and Confused,'" McConaughey continued.

Matthew McConaughey starred in 'Dazed and Confused' in 1993. He auditioned for the film the year before. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The star expressed bewilderment at the audition being 28 years old, having taken place in 1992 before the film's 1993 release.

"You thought you might just have a little three-day job for a summer hobby," he said. "28 years later, I still got a little summer job that turned into a career."

The star would go on to star in several other major movies and TV shows, including "Interstellar," "True Detective" and "Dallas Buyers Club," for which he won an Oscar.

