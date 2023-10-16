Whoopi Goldberg gives Pope Francis 'Sister Act' paraphernalia in Vatican meeting

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg revealed on Monday that she visited with Pope Francis last week and brought him paraphernalia from her movie "Sister Act."

Goldberg said he brought him some items from her movie, "Sister Act," and co-host Sunny Hostin said the pope actually requested them.

"He is exactly what I hoped he would be, which is a pope for all people regardless of religion, which I really appreciated, and I wanted to thank him for all of my gay friends, and for all of my divorced friends because he basically has said, listen. God loves you no matter what. Come back to the church. I appreciated that," Goldberg said, recalling her visit.

The show showed a video of the interactions Goldberg had with Pope Francis and showed the pope looking through the various "Sister Act" items. The popular 1992 comedy featured Goldberg as a lounge singer forced into witness protection who disguises herself as a nun and revitalizes the convent's choir. In the film's conclusion, the choir performs for the pope.

"One of the best things you can do for people is to help them have joy and to make them laugh," Francis told Goldberg after looking through the "Sister Act" items.

Hostin said Francis is "progressive for a pope," while the hosts discussed Goldberg's visit.

"He's very progressive," Goldberg said, agreeing with Hostin. "He's a human being as it turns out, which is what I really like, and he is doing his best to be a human for everybody. He knows that we're all flawed, he's flawed, I'm flawed, you're flawed. But he’s, like, listen. We can bring the best we can, bring the best of us."

Noting she attended Catholic school in her youth, Goldberg said she didn't know if it would get her to go to church but that her visit gave her a "good reason to not abandon."

"Listen. I don’t know what any of it means, but I know that I feel better because I feel like somebody up there likes me. That’s the best way I can put it," Goldberg added.

Goldberg also said Pope Francis had a sense of humor.

Hostin, who described herself as a devout Catholic, added that Francis brought her back to the church in some respects after she said she left the church following the pedophilia scandals.

Goldberg concluded by saying it was "an extraordinary experience."