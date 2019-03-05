Nick Jonas praises Miley Cyrus’ musical talent in new interview: ‘She’s a real singer’

Nick Jonas recently took a moment to gush about his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus in light of her show-stopping performances at the 2019 Grammy Awards in February.

Speaking on Apple Music’s Beats 1 “Chart” Radio show alongside brothers Joe and Kevin on Monday, Jonas, 26, said Cyrus is a “real singer."

“But we knew that [because] we grew up with her,” Jonas added, according to Us Weekly.

“We had a song with her back in the day called ‘Before the Storm,’ which is my favorite catalog song of the Jonas Brothers. And at that point, she was 16 and she was singing her a-- off. So, it’s no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I’m sitting around going, ‘Told you so,’” he continued.

Brothers Kevin and Joe also applauded Cyrus during the interview. Kevin, 31, said the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer “sings her face off” in “Before the Storm" while Joe, 29, also noted he has enjoyed “the stuff that she has come out with” as of late. The three brothers recently reunited their family band "Jonas Brothers" after a six-year hiatus.

Jonas and Cyrus, 26, began dating in 2006, according to Us Weekly. Cyrus reportedly considers the boy-band singer to be her “first love.” They split in 2007.

The same year, the three brothers also opened for Cyrus’ “Best of Both Worlds” tour — an appearance that helped expose the Jonas brothers to an international audience, the publication reported.

Cyrus, who is now married to actor Liam Hemsworth, and Jonas, who recently wed Priyanka Chopra, took the stage alongside Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton at the 2019 Grammy Awards last month.