Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra feuding over Nick Jonas wedding snub: report

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly peeved with Meghan Markle for skipping her wedding to Nick Jonas — so she bailed on the Duchess of Sussex's star-studded baby shower.

The erstwhile "Quantico" actress has been one of Markle's most outspoken celebrity supporters, attending the royal wedding and even penning an op-ed deeming Markle, 37, a "princess of the people," but her feelings appear to have changed.

A source told Page Six, "Priyanka was crushed" that Markle skipped her wedding to 26, in December.

"Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes,” an insider said. “Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her, and didn’t respect their friendship."

Chopra's rep declined to comment, however, another source close to the former Miss World denied a rift, claiming, “There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you’re being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue.”

Chopra wasn't the only A-lister to miss Markle's shower: Kate Middleton also skipped Markle's shower, allegedly in favor of a ski trip with Prince William and their tykes.

Still, Markle had plenty of other guests: Her "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer, Amal Clooney, Gayle King, stylist Jessica Mulroney and host Serena Williams all turned out to celebrate her pregnancy.