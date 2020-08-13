Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots moves into Los Angeles home they bought before actor's death

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is embarking on a new adventure.

The Broadway actor died at the age of 41 after a bout of coronavirus caused complications, including mini-strokes, a leg amputation, stem cell treatment and more.

Now, over a month after his passing, Kloots, 38, and the couple's 1-year-old son Elvis have moved into a home purchased before Cordero became ill.

NICK CORDERO'S WIFE HELD A MEMORIAL FOR LATE HUSBAND AFTER HE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUS COMPLICATIONS

The fitness guru announced their move Wednesday on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself and Elvis cuddled up with the late actor on the floor of their empty home after purchasing it.

"This is us, the day we got our keys to our first home before we started renovations," she reflected. "I remember taking this picture, documenting the 'before' so we could show the progress each month."

Kloots said Cordero bought the house for his family.

"He found the listing, insisted on going to the open house and did all the work to get the mortgage. He knew we needed a home and I’m so grateful, especially now, for his foresight," she continued. "We move into our new home today and I thought I’d be terrified but it’s oddly been comforting. Isn’t that funny how the things you get yourself so worried about emotionally sometimes aren’t that bad in the end?"

NICK CORDERO'S WIFE AMANDA KLOOTS REMEMBERS LATE ACTOR AS 'A VERY SPECIAL MAN': 'I'M HEARTBROKEN'

A former actress herself, Kloots said that she finds comfort in knowing that she and Elvis are bringing her husband's "dream to life" as they move in.

She finished with a quote from her "favorite Broadway director, Susan Stroman": "Do it full out with great conviction!”

Kloots shared a second photo later in the day to celebrate her first night in the home.

In the picture, the dancer holds her young son while they sit on the ground outside. Behind the duo are signs reading "Love Street" and "Live Your Life," which is the name of a single released by Cordero in December of 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Night 1 ... we got this," said the caption. "Thank you Nick."