Nick Carter breaks silence on sister Bobbie Jean’s death: ‘I am completely heartbroken’

The Backstreet Boys singer’s sister died in late December 2023

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Nick Carter holds back tears as Backstreet Boys honor passing Of Aaron Carter at London concert Video

Nick Carter holds back tears as Backstreet Boys honor passing Of Aaron Carter at London concert

Backstreet Boys honor family and passing of Aaron Carter at London concert, while supporting his older brother, BSB member Nick Carter. (Credit: @BellasNumptyx / POP NATION /TMX)

Nick Carter has spoken out about the death of his sister, Bobbie Jean Carter.

In a post on his Instagram, The Backstreet Boys singer shared a childhood photo of him and his sister with a touching caption.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," he began.

The post continued, "I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Nick Carter singing into microphone

Nick Carter shared in an Instagram post that he is "completely heartbroken" over the loss of his sister, Bobbie Jean. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for On Our Sleeves)

Bobbie Jean died on December 23 after being found "unresponsive" in the bathroom of her Florida home, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"On December 23, 2023, Hillsborough County Fire rescue crews arrived at the home located… in Tampa, and they discovered a woman who later was identified as Bobbie Jean Carter," the statement read. 

"She was immediately transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where she was declared dead by hospital medical staff at 8:02 a.m."

Bobbie Jean Carter smiling and posing

Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, died at the age of 41 in late December 2023. (Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images)

An investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies revealed that while she had been on probation for cocaine possession, "No narcotics or personal paraphernalia were located in Ms. Carter's room or bathroom. Deputies observed no signs of foul play."

Bobbie Jean’s death comes almost a year after the loss of Carter’s brother, former pop star Aaron Carter, at age 34. 

In November, Carter was emotional when interviewed about his younger brother's death.

Aaron Carter and Nick Carter

Aaron Carter died last year at the age of 34 from an accidental drowning.  (Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

"It's still unbelievable to me," Nick told E! News. "I'm still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it – because it hasn't." 

"It's just that, no matter what, he's my brother and I miss him. I love him. I hope one day it'll all make sense, and I'm working on it," he added, breaking down in tears. 

Carter also lost his father, Robert Carter in 2017 and his other sister, Leslie, in 2012.

"We are taking it one day at a time and coping with it the best way we can," he said of his family in 2017 following his father's death. "Nobody can ever prepare for anything like that, regardless of my issues with my family. He’s still my father. So obviously, I’ve been conflicted, sad, mourning, angry, and all the different things that you go through in that process of grief. But again, we’re dealing with it the best way we can."

