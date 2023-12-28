Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, found dead in bathroom: 'No signs of foul play'

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at 41 years old, and new details are emerging about her tragic death.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Carter was found "unresponsive" in the bathroom of her Florida home.

"On December 23, 2023, Hillsborough County Fire rescue crews arrived at the home located… in Tampa, and they discovered a woman who later was identified as Bobbie Jean Carter," the statement read.

"She was immediately transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where she was declared dead by hospital medical staff at 8:02 a.m."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies began a death investigation into the case. Deputies learned that Carter was on probation for cocaine possession, but according to her roommate, "she had not used any narcotics since her release from prison."



"No narcotics or personal paraphernalia were located in Ms. Carter's room or bathroom. Deputies observed no signs of foul play."

Authorities told Fox News Digital that a medical examiner’s officer had been notified.

Deputies additionally shared that their team stayed with Carter’s 8-year-old daughter until her next of kin arrived from Orlando.

This past June, Carter was arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Reps for Carter's family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Last year, Carter’s brother, Aaron was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home on Nov. 5, 2022. The musician's death was caused by drowning with the "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" listed as contributing factors, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Difluoroethane is an aerosol propellant found in spray cans and alprazolam, more commonly known by the brand name Xanax, is a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.



"On the morning of November 5, 2022, Mr. Carter was found submerged in the bathtub at his residence located in Lancaster by his reported housekeeper, who called 911 and was instructed to begin CPR," the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in April.

"Paramedics were called to the location, and Mr. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 a.m."

The manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner. Aaron was 34.