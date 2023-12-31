Nick Carter shares video ‘cherishing these moments' with son following sister’s sudden death

Nick Carter appears to be finding comfort in family following the death of his sister, Bobbie Jean Carter.

In his first social media post since her death, the Backstreet Boys singer shared a video of his 7-year-old son, Odin, playing golf.

Carter wrote a simple comment in the caption, "Cherishing these moments."

He can also be heard offering encouragement in the video, telling his son, "Great shot!"

The sweet family moment comes a week after the sudden death of Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean on Dec. 23.

The Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Bobbie Jean was found "unresponsive" in the bathroom of her Florida home.

"On December 23, 2023, Hillsborough County Fire rescue crews arrived at the home located… in Tampa, and they discovered a woman who later was identified as Bobbie Jean Carter," the statement read.

"She was immediately transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where she was declared dead by hospital medical staff at 8:02 a.m."

An investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies revealed that while she had been on probation for cocaine possession, "No narcotics or personal paraphernalia were located in Ms. Carter's room or bathroom. Deputies observed no signs of foul play."

Bobbie Jean’s death comes almost a year after the loss of Carter’s brother, former pop star Aaron Carter, at age 34.

The musician's death was caused by drowning with the "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" listed as contributing factors, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner.

In November, Carter was emotional when interviewed about his younger brother's death.

"It's still unbelievable to me," Nick told E! News. "I'm still processing the whole situation and trying to make sense of it – because it hasn't."

"It's just that, no matter what, he's my brother and I miss him. I love him. I hope one day it'll all make sense, and I'm working on it," he added, breaking down in tears.

