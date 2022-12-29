Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, his second with model Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon's family continues to expand.

Model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram on Thursday and shared that she and Cannon have welcomed their second child together. "HI BABY," she wrote before revealing that the child was born on Dec. 14.

In a separate Instagram post, Scott referenced her late child with the television host, Zen, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer in 2021.

"Zen is in every breath I take," Scott wrote. "I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying, "it’s a girl" and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face," she continued.

"I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!" Scott concluded the caption of her video, announcing the birth of her daughter.

NICK CANNON, SOON TO BE FATHER OF 12, TALKS YEARLY MULTI-MILLION CHILD SUPPORT BILL

The birth of Cannon's 12th child comes nearly a year after the death of his seventh. Zen died on Dec. 5, 2021 at just five months old.

"Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no long here," Scott wrote on Instagram in December 2021.

"I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening."

Scott continued: "It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In November, Cannon announced the birth of his eleventh child, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon, with Abbey De La Rosa.

At the time, he shared a message on Instagram to De La Rosa and his new baby girl, writing, "You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

Cannon and De La Rosa are also parents to Zion and Zillion, 18 months.

Cannon also shares twins Monroe and Morrocan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cannon has three children with Brittany Bell, Golden, 5, Powerful, 18 months, and Rise, 1 month.

He welcomed his first child with Lanisha Cole, daughter Onyx, in September, and son Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi in July.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.