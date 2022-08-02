Nick Cannon rents out water park for his and Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Cannon is making a splash this summer with his sweet family.

The dad of eight took to Instagram to share his fun-filled day with his 11-year-old twins, and eldest children, Moroccan and Monroe, at a water park in New Jersey.

Cannon, who shares the twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, shut down the entire venue to spend some private quality time with his children.

The "Wild n Out" star posted on Instagram Sunday, a video with the caption: "Waterpark to ourselves!!! It’s the Roc & Roe Takeover!!"

In the clip, Cannon, 41, is seen giving a tour of the DreamWorks Water Park, located in the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey – with the colorful flashing text that says "SUMMER TIME" over the video.

He then records himself at the top of a huge water slide with his kids entering an orange tube on a swim float, as the three scream with excitement. The song "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince was playing in the background of the post.

The video ends with his two kids dancing and expressing how much they enjoyed the wet and wild ride, as his daughter Monroe jumps in front of the camera screaming, "Oh my God," sporting swimming goggles.

Cannon officially became a father again last month after welcoming his eighth child, and the first with model Bre Tiesi.

Tiesi opted to have a home birth and revealed that Cannon was there to support her every step of the way.

Last week, the model announced the pair named their newborn son Legend Cannon.

The "Masked Singer" television host is also a father to Golden "Sagon," 4, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen who died in 2021 at 5 months old from brain cancer, who he shared with Alyssa Scott.