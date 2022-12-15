Nick Cannon explains why he didn't put his baby boy Zen through chemotherapy after brain cancer diagnosis

Nick Cannon revealed why he didn't want his late son Zen to go through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with brain cancer shortly after his birth.

Cannon, 42, spoke about his son Zen's battle with cancer during an episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus."

Zen, whom Cannon welcomed to the world with Alyssa Scott, died on Dec. 5, 2021, at just five months old.

"They pretty much told me that best-case scenario, your son could live to three or four years old," Cannon revealed during the episode, via People magazine. "So instantly when I heard that, I thought, ‘quality of life.’ I wanted him to have the best existence he could have."

"Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines – and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time – even in that short amount of time, I couldn't imagine him having to go through chemo," Cannon added.

The "Masked Singer" host admitted he had undergone a form a chemotherapy for treatment of Lupus and that he "couldn't imagine" a newborn going through the same thing.

"I knew how as a full-grown man, that process," Cannon said. "I wouldn't even call it pain. It just sucked everything out of you. I couldn't imagine that on a newborn and what that would do."

Cannon shared a tribute to Zen on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

"I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experience that I will never get over," he captioned the post.

"A mixture of guilt, pain and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire heart and soul and I just wish my little man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."

Scott and Cannon are now expecting their second child together, and the birth will be the TV show host's 12th child.

He shares twins Monroe and Morrocan with Mariah Carey. Cannon has welcomed three children with Brittany Bell. Abby De La Rosa and Cannon share three children. He also has one child with Lanisha Cole and one with Bre Tiesi.

