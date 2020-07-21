New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kathy Jacobs proud of her look at age 56

Never give up on your dreams.

Kathy Jacobs just got her major life breakthrough.

The petite 56-year-old is a brand new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.

She said it’s important not to discount people because of their age or height.

Jacobs, from Calabasas, California and who stands 5-foot-3-inches, hopes her appearance in the issue will help change readers’ views of beauty.

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST KATHY JACOBS, 56, ON WHIRLWIND JOURNEY, BEING A VOICE FOR WOMEN: ‘I’M BRINGING SEXY BACK’

“I’m just like so grateful that they took like a chance on me,” said Jacobs in an interview with the Associated Press. ”Two things you can’t change about yourself are how old you are and how tall you are.”

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday.

The cover features a trio of models — Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock, who also each have individual covers.

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964.

It has been a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Over the years, through diversity and inclusion, the issue has tried to stay fresh, with painted bikinis, unedited photos, tiny swimsuits, plus-sized models, amputee models, transgender models, older models and the addition of professional athletes and celebrities in relationships.

MODEL, 55, IS A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT STUNNER

“That’s the great thing about Sports Illustrated is they just keep reinventing themselves and they keep reinventing what is your view of beauty,” said Jacobs. “And they keep showing people that there’s more than one kind of beauty out there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.