Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

BEAUTY AND SKIN
Published

New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kathy Jacobs proud of her look at age 56

The Calabasas, California native wants to help change views of beauty

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Kathy Jacobs talks being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalistVideo

Kathy Jacobs talks being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist

Kathy Jacobs, 56, opens up about becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition top-6 finalist, advice for those hoping to take the dive.

Never give up on your dreams.

Kathy Jacobs just got her major life breakthrough.

The petite 56-year-old is a brand new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.

She said it’s important not to discount people because of their age or height.

Jacobs, from Calabasas, California and who stands 5-foot-3-inches, hopes her appearance in the issue will help change readers’ views of beauty.

Model Kathy Jacobs poses for a portrait at her home in Calabasas, Calif. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Jacobs has made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut at age 56. The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Model Kathy Jacobs poses for a portrait at her home in Calabasas, Calif. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Jacobs has made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut at age 56. The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SI SWIMSUIT FINALIST KATHY JACOBS, 56, ON WHIRLWIND JOURNEY, BEING A VOICE FOR WOMEN: ‘I’M BRINGING SEXY BACK’

Model Kathy Jacobs poses for a portrait at her home in Calabasas, Calif. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Jacobs has made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut at age 56. The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Model Kathy Jacobs poses for a portrait at her home in Calabasas, Calif. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Jacobs has made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut at age 56. The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I’m just like so grateful that they took like a chance on me,” said Jacobs in an interview with the Associated Press. ”Two things you can’t change about yourself are how old you are and how tall you are.”

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday.

The cover features a trio of models — Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock, who also each have individual covers.

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964.

It has been a launching pad for models such as Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

Model Kathy Jacobs poses for a portrait at her home in Calabasas, Calif. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Jacobs has made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut at age 56. The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Model Kathy Jacobs poses for a portrait at her home in Calabasas, Calif. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Jacobs has made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut at age 56. The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is online and on newsstands Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Over the years, through diversity and inclusion, the issue has tried to stay fresh, with painted bikinis, unedited photos, tiny swimsuits, plus-sized models, amputee models, transgender models, older models and the addition of professional athletes and celebrities in relationships.

MODEL, 55, IS A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT STUNNER

“That’s the great thing about Sports Illustrated is they just keep reinventing themselves and they keep reinventing what is your view of beauty,” said Jacobs. “And they keep showing people that there’s more than one kind of beauty out there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment