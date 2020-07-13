SI Swimsuit models Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock share 2020 cover

Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock are heating things up.

The three models have landed the cover of 2020’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which was unveiled Monday morning. This is the first cover for Culpo, 28, Sanders, 29, and Bock, 27, E! News reported. The trio was photographed in November by veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai in Bali.

In addition, the women will each appear in their own individual covers.

“These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue are inherently unique but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day announced on Instagram.

According to the magazine’s Instagram, Culpo's first SI Swimsuit experience took place in 2018 for the outlet’s “In Her Own Words” feature. From there, she headed to Australia in 2019 to pose for the magazine.

“Olivia Culpo is one of the hardest working people in the industry,” said Day. “I have never seen her give anything less than 200 percent toward whatever goal she sets for herself. Her accomplishments speak to that and are vast and impressive.”

“It gives me great joy to celebrate such an exemplary professional and hardworking individual whose unapologetic enthusiasm will shine from the cover of our magazine," Day continued. "We are excited to have Olivia represent our brand in a way that celebrates the multifaceted women who pursue their dreams and fill the pages of our issue.”

Sanders, who began her modeling career at 14, first appeared in SI Swimsuit last year and she won the coveted “Rookie of the Year” title for her shoot in Costa Rica.

“Jasmine is never about Jasmine,” wrote Day. “Jasmine is about the people who surround her, and her innate desire to go out of her way to make the people who love and her support her know that feeling is mutual."

“Evident from the fact she has amassed millions of fans across social media and champions for the Black, Brown and marginalized communities, using her voice in the most powerful way possible in times and places where it matters most, Jasmine is a true phenomenon,” Day noted.

Bock was first booked to appear in SI Swimsuit nine years ago and went on to win “Rookie of the Year” in 2013.

“Kate is one of the best brand ambassadors and idea collaborators we’ve worked with,” said Day. “On top of her extensive work as an advocate for mental health and wellness, she has played a pivotal role as a creative and business savvy collaborator for SI Swimsuit."

According to E! News, the 2020 Swimsuit issue will also feature Anita Marshall, Anne DePaula, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Caroline Marks, Courtney Conlogue, Danielle Herrington, Emily DiDonato, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Hunter McGrady, Hyunjoo Hwang, Josephine Skriver, Kelsey Merritt, Kim Riekenberg, Lorena Duran, Malia Manuel, Marquita Pring, Myla Dalbesio, Olivia Brower, Robin Holzken, Samantha Hoopes, Valentina Sampaio and Vita Sidorkina, along with the six Swim Search finalists: Brielle Anyea, Christie Valdiserri, Clarissa Bowers, Jamea Byrd, Kathy Jacobs and Tanaye White.

It was previously announced Valentina Sampaio would be featured in the magazine, making her the first transgender model to do so.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will hit newstands on July 21.