Ashley Graham talks racial injustice and motherhood: 'This is not a time to be silent'

Ashley Graham says motherhood has changed her in more ways than she can count.

The 32-year-old model welcomed her first child, a son named Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin this past January. She told Harper's Bazaar that watching him grow while in quarantine has been an experience she'll cherish forever.

"Having a baby has shifted them in ways that I never thought possible. I mean, having a baby, first of all, and then being quarantined with the baby, has changed everything. Just being able to watch my son grow -- literally, before my eyes -- is something I never dreamed possible," Graham said.

The couple is in her home state of Nebraska with her mom "in the same house I grew up in," she said.

"It's like I've gone back to simpler times," she added, "and it's reminded me that I don't need as much, that family is first."

Graham's cover was shot over Zoom by photographer Mario Sorrenti and Ervin assisted.

For the magazine, the podcast host also participated in a conversation with its other cover stars, including athlete Allyson Felix and model Christy Turlington Burns. They spoke in-depth about the current state of political and social justice unrest in the United States.

"Everyone in the African-American community who has experienced injustice and whose voices have been ignored for as long as America has existed deserve better," Graham said.

"This is not a time to be silent. And I know that as a public figure, it is my duty to be an advocate for change and reform, and to use my platform to elevate voices that need to be heard. This moment is incredibly long overdue, and there is hope in seeing people from all walks of life come together in solidarity. But we must remember that this work cannot stop anytime soon if we want to see justice and confront systematic racism," she continued.

Graham said she considers herself an ally and looks to and wants to support black leadership to help ensure "a better future" for her biracial son.

She mused, "We must ask those public voices as well as people we have personal relationships with how we can best align ourselves with the vision they have for the future that we all so desperately want."