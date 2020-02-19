Neil Young calls Trump 'disgrace to my country' in open letter

Neil Young is no fan of Donald Trump.

In an open letter published on his website on Tuesday, the aging rocker told the president directly: “You are a disgrace to my country.”

Young, who is originally from Canada, revealed last month that he’s now a citizen of the United States and plans to use his new status to vote Democrat.

The 74-year-old singer used the letter to Trump to show his support for former President Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable. Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis. Our first black president was a better man than you are,” he said in his letter to Trump.

He closed out the letter: “US justice is ours — not yours[.] One of your opponents has answers I like. He is aiming at preserving our children’s future directly. He is not popular with the democratic establishment because unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Climate Disaster, the end of the world as we know it. he is truly fighting for the USA. His initials are BS (Bernie Sanders). Not his policies. We are going to vote you out and Make America Great Again.”

He also took issue in the letter with Trump playing his music at his rallies: “I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me.”

In 2015 Young had friction with the then candidate over the use of his song “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

However, Trump’s campaign told Fox News at the time that the song was paid for.

"Through a licensing agreement with ASCAP, Mr. Trump’s campaign paid for and obtained the legal right to use Neil Young’s recording of ‘Rockin' In The Free World,'" Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said at the time. "Nevertheless, there are plenty of other songs to choose from. Despite Neil’s differing political views, Mr. Trump likes him very much.”

“DT does not have my permission to use the song ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at his appearances,” Young wrote in 2018, according to Rolling Stone. “Legally, he has the right to, however it goes against my wishes.”