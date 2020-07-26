Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla Rivera pays tribute to late actress in loving post: 'Our connection is infinite'

Naya Rivera's sister is speaking out after the actress' death at Lake Piru in southern California earlier this month.

Rivera, 33, took her 4-year-old son Josey to the lake on July 8, when she is presumed to have drowned after swimming in the water and helping Josey re-board the boat.

Her body was found on July 13 and her identity was confirmed by a medical examiner the following day.

As tributes from Rivera's former co-stars, friends and family have poured in, her sister Nickayla has now broken her social media silence regarding the devastating loss.

The 25-year-old model shared a black-and-white throwback photo of herself planting a kiss on her older sister's cheek as she wears a wide grin.

"Sister, ⁣⁣There are no words to describe my love for you," began Nickayla. "Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang."

It appears that the "Sorry" singer was close with her younger sister, as she appeared on the model's Instagram several times.

"I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself," continued Nickayla. "⁣⁣I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣⁣"

She concluded: "My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life."

Nickayla and Rivera also had a brother, Mychal, who is a former pro football player.

The three siblings appeared in a post on Nickayla's Instagram from May of 2019.

In the picture, Nickayla sits between her brother and sister as they pose for the camera.

"Gang gang" she wrote in the caption.

The late actress has also received tributes from her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, ex-fiancé Big Sean and many of her co-stars.

Rivera was best known for playing Santana Lopez in all six seasons of "Glee," alongside Heather Morris, who also paid tribute to her former co-star by sharing a handful of photos of her own son playing with Rivera's.