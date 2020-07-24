‘Glee’ actress Amber Riley reveals how she honors late co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith 'every day'

"Glee" actress Amber Riley has found a way to honor her late co-stars Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith every day.

Riley, 34, shared a heartfelt tribute to her friend Rivera on Thursday on Instagram with a series of throwback photos from their time spent on set together.

Rivera died earlier this month at the age of 33 due to an accidental drowning in Lake Piru near Los Angeles, Calif., an autopsy report completed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

“Miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared,” Riley’s tribute on Instagram began. “Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another.”

The “Glee” alum assured fans that she and Rivera never competed with each other.

“Just pure adoration and mutual respect,” she said.

“You deserved better,” Riley continued. “You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!”

The former “Dancing With The Stars” winner said she and Rivera were "alike."

“We love hard, and protect our own, and we don’t take no s--t from anyone,” Riley declared. “We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer’s choice.”

She also told fans, “I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory.”

“Glee” star Cory Monteith died on July 13, 2013 following a drug overdose.

Riley continued: “We are working as a cast and crew and a family to come together and show love, and it’s all because of you. Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together.

“I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel,” she concluded. “Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for.”

Riley also warned that if fans had “anything beyond condolences and words of encouragement” for Rivera’s family that they shouldn’t say it. “All they need is love and good energy and support right now. We clear? Cool. Thank you,” she wrote.