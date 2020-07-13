Body found at Lake Piru amid search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera

Police confirmed Monday that they have found a body as the search for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera at a California lake continues.

Ventura police said in a tweet on Monday, "A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake."

Rivera, 33, disappeared last week during a visit to the California lake with her 4-year-old son Josey, who was found alone in a pontoon the actress had rented when authorities were notified.

Josey, the son of Rivera's ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, is "in good health," authorities confirmed earlier in the week.

Lake Piru is two miles long and its deepest point is "about 130 feet," Capt. Eric Buschow said previously. Authorities were also using sniffing dogs to assist in the searches.

Ventura County Sheriff's did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Story developing.