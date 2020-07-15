Naya Rivera's former 'Glee' co-star Heather Morris pays tribute to late actress

Naya Rivera has received a touching tribute from her pal and former "Glee" co-star Heather Morris.

Rivera was pronounced dead at 33 on July 13 after disappearing on July 8 during an afternoon on Lake Piru in California with her 4-year-old son Josey.

Medical examiners confirmed that the cause of death was an accidental drowning. Josey is "in good health," authorities previously confirmed.

Rivera and Morris starred opposite one another during all six seasons of "Glee" as Santana Lopez and Brittany Pierce, respectively. The characters were best friends and love interests.

To pay tribute to her late friend, Morris, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several pictures of young Josey playing with her own sons Elijah, 6, and Owen, 4.

"We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase," Morris began in the lengthy caption. "However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding."

The actress then recounted the last time she "had the chance" to see Rivera in person: Dropping off oranges outside her home.

"I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called ... so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you," she remembered. "I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday [sic.] and think of you."

Morris also said that she still listens to Rivera's unreleased music, noting she "always wished the world knew more of [Rivera's] voice."

"You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food," she continued. "We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life."

Morris recalled Rivera teaching her "lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f--k (but still somehow respectful)."

However, the actress said that the most important lesson she was taught by her late friend "was being a consistent and loving friend."

"You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen," Morris remembered. "You cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted."

The two had a relationship that "meant more than proof," said Morris, and between that and their shared disdain for taking pictures, they have very few together.

"I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy," she continued. "So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls [sic.] for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday [sic.] because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart."

A handful of other former "Glee" stars showed love by leaving heart emojis in the comments. Jenna Ushkowitz, Jacob Artist, Becca Tobin and Dot-Marie Jones were among those to leave a comment.

"Beautiful," wrote Amber Riley, adding a purple heart emoji.

"Love you, my friend!" said Matthew Morrison. "I hope you are doing ok."