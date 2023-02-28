‘My Three Sons' actress Dawn Lyn recovering after brain surgery and coma, co-star says: ‘Miracles do happen’

Tina Cole received a pleasant surprise on Sunday - a call from her former "My Three Sons" co-star Dawn Lyn.

The former child star of the popular ‘60s sitcom fell into a coma in late 2022 after undergoing brain surgery.

"I saw a call coming in from her number and I expected it to be her husband John calling – he usually does," the actress told Fox News Digital. "I was in an indoor soccer game for my grandson and I could hardly hear. I stepped outside and was stunned. I heard her voice. It was raspy, but it was her. I just said, ‘Dawn, is that really you?’ She said, ‘Yes, it’s really me.’ The tears just came. I was in shock. And it was just so wonderful. I couldn’t believe it."

"The last time I saw her, she was in a neurological rehab unit, and she still wasn’t responding a whole lot to me," Cole shared. "So to hear her voice was just thrilling… We had a Christmas miracle when she came out of the coma… And they’re very hopeful that she’ll be home by Easter. Isn’t that great? Miracles do happen."

A spokesperson for Lyn’s brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. It was previously confirmed that the star was hospitalized after some of her former co-stars spoke out on social media. Garrett, 61, also confirmed the news about his sister’s health on Facebook.

Cole, 79, said that the 60-year-old’s spouse is aware of the outpouring of support and well-wishes the family has received from fans.

"Her husband has said the positive feedback made her very happy, and it helped her heal," said Cole. "And I’m just thrilled that there were so many people out there praying and caring about her. I’m a big believer in the strength of prayer."

Cole said she’s hopeful to visit Lyn in Easter when the actress is expected to be home with loved ones.

"I’m so looking forward to it," Cole gushed. "I can’t even begin to tell you how thrilled we all are that she’s recovering."

Cole recently took to her official Facebook page to give fans an update on Lyn’s condition.

"Just shows you miracles do happen," Cole wrote. "She’s weak but recovering. That’s all I’ll be sharing for now. Thank you to all those who prayed for her recovery."

Stanley Livingston, who played Lyn’s brother Chip Douglas in the show, was among the first to share her condition last year.

"Just found out my little TV Sis’, DAWN LYN (Dodie), is in a COMA and fighting for her life," he wrote on Facebook. "She had surgery recently to remove a brain tumor. Please pray for her to have a swift and full recovery. I took Dawn out to lunch a couple of months ago. We had a great time reminiscing about our MTS days. Dawn is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Thoughts and prayers also go out to her husband, John, at this time. This is devastating news!"

"She remains unconscious battling meningitis," the 72-year-old also wrote. "Her vitals and brain waves are good. The doctors and nurses are aggressively fighting the bacterial infection. They’re optimistic."

A spokesperson for Livingston’s brother, Barry Livingston, who also starred in the series, confirmed that the siblings have been in touch with one of Lyn’s relatives.

Cole revealed at the time that Lyn was "fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery."

"I'm in touch with John and I will keep you all updated," she wrote at the time. "Please keep her in your prayers as well."

In November, TMZ reported that Lyn was "slowly recovering" from the surgery.

"My Three Sons" told the tale of a widower, played by Fred MacMurray, who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.