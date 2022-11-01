Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery

Dawn Lyn, a former child star on the popular ‘60s sitcom "My Three Sons," has fallen into a coma after undergoing brain surgery.

A spokesperson for Lyn’s brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the star was hospitalized after some of her former co-stars spoke out on social media.

Garrett, 60, also took to Facebook to share the news.

"My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery," he wrote. "Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently. Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family’s privacy. Thank you."

Garrett’s spokesperson added he was not giving further comment at this time.

Stanley Livingston, who played Lyn’s brother Chip Douglas in the show, was among the first to share her condition on Facebook.

"Just found out my little TV Sis’, DAWN LYN (Dodie), is in a COMA and fighting for her life," he wrote four days ago. "She had surgery recently to remove a brain tumor. Please pray for her to have a swift and full recovery. I took Dawn out to lunch a couple of months ago. We had a great time reminiscing about our MTS days. Dawn is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Thoughts and prayers also go out to her husband, John, at this time. This is devastating news!"

Three days ago, the 71-year-old gave an update about his co-star, 59.

"She remains unconscious battling meningitis," he wrote. "Her vitals and brain waves are good. The doctors and nurses are aggressively fighting the bacterial infection. They’re optimistic."

A spokesperson for Livingston’s brother, Barry Livingston, who also starred in the series, confirmed that the siblings have been in touch with one of Lyn’s relatives.

Co-star Tina Cole also took to her Facebook page to share the news with her followers.

"My heartfelt prayers go out to my ‘My Three Sons’ sweet ‘lil' sis’, Dawn Lyn (Dodie) and her husband John," the actress wrote four days ago. "Dawn is fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery. I'm in touch with John and I will keep you all updated. Please keep her in your prayers as well."

"My Three Sons" told the tale of a widower, played by Fred MacMurray, who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.