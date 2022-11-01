Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illness
Published

Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery

'My Three Sons' co-stars Stanley Livingson and Tina Cole have shared their heartfelt thoughts on Facebook.

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines Nov. 1 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines Nov. 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Dawn Lyn, a former child star on the popular ‘60s sitcom "My Three Sons," has fallen into a coma after undergoing brain surgery.

A spokesperson for Lyn’s brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the star was hospitalized after some of her former co-stars spoke out on social media.

Garrett, 60, also took to Facebook to share the news.

"My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery," he wrote. "Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently. Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family’s privacy. Thank you."

‘MY THREE SONS’ STAR BARRY LIVINGSTON TALKS ‘HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM SQUARES,’ FAVORITE WILLIAM FRAWLEY MEMORY

Dawn Lyn, pictured here as Dodie Harper Douglas, on the CBS television family comedy show, "My Three Sons."

Dawn Lyn, pictured here as Dodie Harper Douglas, on the CBS television family comedy show, "My Three Sons." (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Garrett’s spokesperson added he was not giving further comment at this time.

Stanley Livingston, who played Lyn’s brother Chip Douglas in the show, was among the first to share her condition on Facebook.

"Just found out my little TV Sis’, DAWN LYN (Dodie), is in a COMA and fighting for her life," he wrote four days ago. "She had surgery recently to remove a brain tumor. Please pray for her to have a swift and full recovery. I took Dawn out to lunch a couple of months ago. We had a great time reminiscing about our MTS days. Dawn is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Thoughts and prayers also go out to her husband, John, at this time. This is devastating news!"

Three days ago, the 71-year-old gave an update about his co-star, 59.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leif Garrett took to Facebook and shared that his sister Dawn Lyn did not want people to know about the surgery.

Leif Garrett took to Facebook and shared that his sister Dawn Lyn did not want people to know about the surgery. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

"She remains unconscious battling meningitis," he wrote. "Her vitals and brain waves are good. The doctors and nurses are aggressively fighting the bacterial infection. They’re optimistic."

A spokesperson for Livingston’s brother, Barry Livingston, who also starred in the series, confirmed that the siblings have been in touch with one of Lyn’s relatives.

Co-star Tina Cole also took to her Facebook page to share the news with her followers.

"My heartfelt prayers go out to my ‘My Three Sons’ sweet ‘lil' sis’, Dawn Lyn (Dodie) and her husband John," the actress wrote four days ago. "Dawn is fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery. I'm in touch with John and I will keep you all updated. Please keep her in your prayers as well."

FORMER TEEN IDOL LEIF GARRETT EXPLAINS DESCENT INTO HARD DRUGS: ‘THERE HAS ALWAYS BEEN MORE TO MY STORY’

Actress Dawn Lyn arrives for "The Comeback Kids" Los Angeles Special Screening held at Landmark Theatre on Feb. 17, 2015.

Actress Dawn Lyn arrives for "The Comeback Kids" Los Angeles Special Screening held at Landmark Theatre on Feb. 17, 2015. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

"My Three Sons" told the tale of a widower, played by Fred MacMurray, who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending