‘My Three Sons’ star Tim Considine mourned by castmate Barry Livingston: ‘I’ll miss him greatly’

Barry Livingston is mourning the loss of his beloved castmate.

Tim Considine, who played the oldest brother, Mike Douglas, on "My Three Sons" during the 1960s, died March 3 at age 81. According to Disney, the actor died at home in Mar Vista, California.

The pair starred in the popular sitcom, which aired from 1960 until 1972.

"Tim welcomed me to ‘My Three Sons’ with a lot of big brotherly love, taking me to ballgames, for rides in his race cars and even writing a couple of episodes that I was a star of," Livingston, 68, told Fox News Digital.

Livingston played Ernie Douglas, the youngest of the three sons.

"We were lifelong friends," he shared. "I’ll miss him greatly."

Livingston’s brother Stanley, who also starred in the series as Chip Douglas, previously confirmed Considine’s death on Facebook.

"Just want to say how sad I am to learn that my life-long friend and surrogate older brother, TIM CONSIDINE, passed away yesterday," the 71-year-old wrote at the time of Considine’s death. "On screen, Tim played my older brother MIKE on ‘MY THREE SONS’. Tim and I have been friends for more than 60 years. Our hearts go out to his wife, Willie and his son Christopher - and the entire Considine family. Tim went through life HIS WAY! He will be missed by all those who knew him. I love you Bro... RIP!"

Considine was born in Los Angeles into a show business family. His father, John Considine Jr., was an Academy Award-nominated movie producer and his mother, Carmen, was the daughter of theater magnate Alexander Pantages.

Considine got his first movie role in 1953 at age 12, appearing with Red Skelton in "The Clown." A few years later, he appeared on TV in "The Adventures of Spin and Marty" and "Hardy Boys" adventures, which were short serials that aired on "The Mickey Mouse Club."

He went on to appear in the 1959 Disney movie classic "The Shaggy Dog" with Fred MacMurray and later starred with him on "My Three Sons" for five years before leaving the series.

In 2006, Considine was named a Disney Legend in honor of his contributions to the Disney company.

Considine also appeared on other television series and in movies, perhaps most famously (but briefly) as a war-traumatized soldier who is slapped by Gen. George S. Patton in the 1970 film "Patton."

A fan of auto racing, Considine photographed and wrote about motorsports, producing several books.

Considine’s brother John was also an actor and screenwriter who had roles on several TV soap operas and who co-wrote and appeared in the 1978 Robert Altman film, "A Wedding."

Considine is survived by his wife Willett, sister Erin, two sons and grandchildren Ethan and Tyler.

In 2021, Barry Livingston explained to Fox News Digital why he believed "My Three Sons" was so successful during its time.

"I think it broke away from what was the normal depiction of the American family back in the late ‘50s, early ‘60s," the former child star said. "In shows like ‘Father Knows Best,’ you had the matriarch who made sure the household was immaculately cared for. The wife was wearing a dress. Dad’s wearing a cardigan sweater. The boys are very well-mannered. It had this more ‘Pleasantville’ aspect.

"But in ‘My Three Sons,’ it was a dysfunctional family of sorts because there wasn’t a woman in the house," he continued. "That was the novelty of the show. It was an all-male household, and Fred MacMurray played a widower. The kids jumped over the banisters. We did dishes. The dog was sleeping on the sofa. I think the American public looked at that and went, ‘Oh, that’s more like us.’ I think it brought a touch of reality in terms of what American families looked like back in the early ‘60s."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.